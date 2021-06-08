Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

