Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 219.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 32.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $870.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.