Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

DGX stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.