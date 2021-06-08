Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $745,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.