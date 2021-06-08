BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 845,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

