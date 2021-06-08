BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

