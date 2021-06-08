Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.97 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

