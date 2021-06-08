Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.