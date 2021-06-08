BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BCI stock opened at GBX 327.98 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.04. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile
