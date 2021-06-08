BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCI stock opened at GBX 327.98 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.04. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.