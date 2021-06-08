Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.60

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 896.37 ($11.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 885.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

