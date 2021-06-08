Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CRWS stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

