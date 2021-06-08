Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Target Price at $11.50

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 110.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 179.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

