LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,890.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,890.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00122783 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002256 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00911192 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap's total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

