Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.