mStable USD Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and $10,857.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,967.93 or 1.00309134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

