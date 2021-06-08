Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Insiders sold a total of 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

