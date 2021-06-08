Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.