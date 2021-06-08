Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

