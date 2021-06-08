Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

