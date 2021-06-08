Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $17.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

