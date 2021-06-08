Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $17.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
RPT Realty stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
