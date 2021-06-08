General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 62,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 109.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,170,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 1,132,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

