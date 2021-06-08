KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.