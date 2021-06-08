New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 111,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Marathon Petroleum worth $88,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

