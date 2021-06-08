Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.