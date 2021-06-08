Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $62.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

