HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 685.92, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

