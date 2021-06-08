Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $610,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Carvana by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,125 shares of company stock valued at $313,752,923. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $279.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.96. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

