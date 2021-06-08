Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

