Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on GMBXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of GMBXF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.