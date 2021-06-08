Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425,448 shares of company stock worth $145,178,921.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

