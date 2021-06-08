Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

