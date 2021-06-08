Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 44,374 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,374 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $301.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

