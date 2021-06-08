Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 121,521 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.