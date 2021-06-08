CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,421,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $382.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.73. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $261.44 and a 1 year high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

