CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

