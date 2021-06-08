Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 65,382 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,382 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Monro worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

