Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £399 million and a PE ratio of 19.85.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.