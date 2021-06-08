Textron Inc. (TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30. Textron has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.