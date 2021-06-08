Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (DSM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on July 9th

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (LON:DSM) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.65.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

