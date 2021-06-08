CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 45,644 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,351 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

