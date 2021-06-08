Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $309,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.36. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

