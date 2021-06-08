Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

