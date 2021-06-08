Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $580.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.24 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

