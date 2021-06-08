10,249 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

THMAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

