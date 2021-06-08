Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.92 million and $48,753.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00072619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00981184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.61 or 0.09948056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,541,519 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

