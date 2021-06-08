Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

