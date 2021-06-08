Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

