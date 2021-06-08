Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.82 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $25.82 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00072619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00981184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.61 or 0.09948056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,354,884 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.