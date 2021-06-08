Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EQD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.