Contrasting Pulmonx (LUNG) & Its Rivals

Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pulmonx to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pulmonx alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Pulmonx Competitors 895 3821 7036 187 2.55

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.54%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million -$32.23 million -13.85 Pulmonx Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.81

Pulmonx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Summary

Pulmonx beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.