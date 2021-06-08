Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.02 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,755. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

